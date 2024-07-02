Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
This weekend gave us one of the best battles for a Formula 1 race win in recent memory, even though neither of the drivers involved won the race.
Following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ thrilling battle for the win of the Austrian Grand Prix, many matters remain to be settled surrounding the driving conduct from the Red Bull and McLaren drivers, respectively. In a battle that leaves both contenders damaged and penalized, where is the line? Is this what F1 needs or did we see too much of a good thing?
This week on The Pit Straight, Alex Gintz is joined by an ensemble cast featuring near-omnipresent guest Tom Blackburn, NASCAR reporter Wyatt Watson and F1 connoisseur Michael Finley to examine the racing product from Austria. And to close things out, a mid-season assessment of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series campaign is on deck as the impending debut of IndyCar’s hybrid power unit inches closer. How will a series staring down an unmarked path fare?
The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
About the author
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.