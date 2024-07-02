This weekend gave us one of the best battles for a Formula 1 race win in recent memory, even though neither of the drivers involved won the race.

Following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ thrilling battle for the win of the Austrian Grand Prix, many matters remain to be settled surrounding the driving conduct from the Red Bull and McLaren drivers, respectively. In a battle that leaves both contenders damaged and penalized, where is the line? Is this what F1 needs or did we see too much of a good thing?

This week on The Pit Straight, Alex Gintz is joined by an ensemble cast featuring near-omnipresent guest Tom Blackburn, NASCAR reporter Wyatt Watson and F1 connoisseur Michael Finley to examine the racing product from Austria. And to close things out, a mid-season assessment of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series campaign is on deck as the impending debut of IndyCar’s hybrid power unit inches closer. How will a series staring down an unmarked path fare?

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.