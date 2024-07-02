Carson Hocevar Penalized 25 Points, Fined $50,000 After Nashville

Carson Hocevar has been penalized 25 points and fined $50,000 for violating Sections 4.4B: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines, NASCAR announced on Tuesday (July 2).
The penalty stems from Sunday’s (June 30) Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. As the caution came out for a crash on lap 243, Hocevar appeared to intentionally spin Harrison Burton on the backstretch.
The 25-point penalty drops Hocevar two spots to 24th in points. Hocevar is also contending for the Rookie of the Year Award with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Josh Berry; the penalty puts him 50 points behind Berry.
Additionally, two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams were penalized for a loose lug nut. Jon Leonard, crew chief for the No. 42 of Matt Mills, and Jeriod Prince, crew chief of the No. 88 of Matt Crafton, were each fined $2,500.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Unfortunately for Harrison, he doesn’t appear to be on any owners list for next season
How much would the fine be for Little Gibbs if he did the same thing?