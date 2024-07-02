Carson Hocevar Penalized 25 Points, Fined $50,000 After Nashville

Carson Hocevar has been penalized 25 points and fined $50,000 for violating Sections 4.4B: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines, NASCAR announced on Tuesday (July 2).

The penalty stems from Sunday’s (June 30) Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. As the caution came out for a crash on lap 243, Hocevar appeared to intentionally spin Harrison Burton on the backstretch.

The 25-point penalty drops Hocevar two spots to 24th in points. Hocevar is also contending for the Rookie of the Year Award with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Josh Berry; the penalty puts him 50 points behind Berry.

Additionally, two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams were penalized for a loose lug nut. Jon Leonard, crew chief for the No. 42 of Matt Mills, and Jeriod Prince, crew chief of the No. 88 of Matt Crafton, were each fined $2,500.