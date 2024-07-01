When Junior Johnson formed his two-car team for the 1984 NASCAR Cup Series season after Warner Hodgdon invested money as a partner, it was, obviously, a source of attention for fellow competitors, fans and media alike.

At that time, two-car teams had been in NASCAR only sporadically and certainly not at the high organizational level as those of today.

Yep, I have said that before, but the point is that in 1984 Johnson’s two-car operation was expected to answer the concerns over how would such a team operate and whether it would be successful.

Despite obstacles, it proved to be successful indeed. But it also was the source of one of the most controversial finishes in NASCAR lore – and one that pitted one team against another.

Johnson’s initial problem was Darrell Waltrip, who had been his driver since 1981 and had run up an incredible record of 30 victories and two Cup championships in three years.

Waltrip had no use for a teammate. He felt that the work needed to form and maintain another team for another driver would dilute the efforts on his behalf.

He wasn’t the only competitor who felt that way. The thinking was, “Why should there be another team when all it does is take away from what is supposed to help me?”

It was coupled with the question, is a second team an entity unto itself or is it supposed the blend in with another by sharing all information and strategies?

Johnson had an answer.

“I told Darrell I would make sure that he would never be held back by any work I did on a second team and I kept my word,” he said.

That wasn’t always the case for future two-car teams.

Neil Bonnett was hired to drive the second Johnson car. Doug Richert, the young crew chief who had risen to prominence during his tenure with Dale Earnhardt, was named to the same position with Bonnett.

Jeff Hammond was Waltrip’s crew chief and the two formed a solid bond over the years.

Most of each crew was composed of Johnson team veterans, which gave the organization knowledge and stability.

Almost immediately the new Johnson organization raised eyebrows. Bonnett outdueled Buddy Baker to win the Busch Light Clash at Daytona International Speedway. Waltrip finished third in the Daytona 500 after being victimized in a late-race pass by winner Cale Yarborough and Earnhardt.

Waltrip dominated at Bristol Motor Speedway to give Johnson his eighth-straight win at the high-banked, half-mile track.

Then Waltrip won the TranSouth 500 at Darlington Raceway, a race so marred by wrecks he was prompted to say, “It was like putting a bunch of piranhas in a pool with a piece of meat.”

In the first nine races of the season, a Johnson car, or both, had finished among the top 10 or higher eight times, which included Waltrip’s two victories.

Then came the Coors 420 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 12, which resulted in the most controversial finish since October 1983 when Richard Petty won at Charlotte Motor Speedway with illegal equipment.

There was an important difference, however. Despite the fact he drove an illegal car, Petty was allowed to keep the victory.

Bonnett, who passed teammate Waltrip on the last lap at Nashville, was not.

Waltrip was the leader on the 418th of the race’s 420 laps when the white and yellow flags flew simultaneously. Bonnett charged past Waltrip to take the checkered flag and, supposedly, win the race.

Cup Director Dick Beaty declared that while Bonnett indeed passed under a no-pass situation, he retained the victory.

Although that meant his driver won his first race of the season, Johnson was upset. He declared, forcefully, that Waltrip was the real winner. NASCAR had simply allowed Bonnett to win with an illegal pass.

Not unexpectedly, an irate Waltrip agreed. He said the rule was misinterpreted.

The rule states that when the yellow flag is displayed during the white-flag lap, all cars will be scored on the basis of the position in which they crossed the finish line after the checkered flag.

“The key word here is during,” Waltrip said. “The caution came out when we got to the finish line to start the last lap. I had beaten Neil to the line.

“I won the race at that moment. He can’t pass me while the yellow is out. It’s as simple as that.”

Bonnett may have disagreed, but he remained silent. After all, when the boss sides with your teammate, there isn’t much sense in saying anything.

The rule wasn’t a recent one. It had been in force for three decades and, yes, it had been misinterpreted before, making it the source of other controversial finishes.

That Beaty, a seasoned, well-respected official, had gotten it wrong was a mystery. Apparently, he did not realize Bonnett continued to race at speed after the caution flag had been thrown and Waltrip had been first at the line when that happened.

Another mystery is that with clear evidence of the race’s real outcome, why didn’t NASCAR change the results as quickly as possible? Instead, it took the sanctioning body two full days to reverse itself and give the victory to Waltrip.

“NASCAR has told us it does not like to have the fans leave the race track without knowing who the winner is,” Johnson said. “They sure didn’t bother to change the winner at Charlotte last year, did they? And that was a clear case of cheating.”

There was some speculation NASCAR was delaying any effort to make a change in an effort to cover up for Beaty.

But during a casual conversation with him days later, Beaty refuted that and fully accepted his error.

“The mistake was mine,” he said. “I don’t need or want any coverup – ever.”

Asked why it mattered to him who won the race since he was going to take home first and second-place money anyway, Johnson responded: “Under the rules, Neil didn’t win. It’s as simple as that.”

Johnson’s Waltrip-Bonnett union lasted through the 1986 season. For several years afterward, he remained a single-car owner, even after muti-car teams became the norm in NASCAR.

“I held off mostly because of sponsorship,” he said. “I didn’t think I had enough money for another two-car team.

“And if there is one thing I’m not going to do in NASCAR, it’s spend my own money.”