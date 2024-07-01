Hooters Won’t Be Back With Chase Elliott This Season

Chase Elliott‘s Hooters sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series is ending early, as the company and Hendrick Motorsports have ended their partnership agreement, the team said in a statement to RACER’s Kelly Crandall.

Hooters was initially scheduled to sponsor the No. 9 in three races in 2024. It fulfilled those obligations at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, with Elliott winning the latter.

However, Hooters will not adorn Elliott’s car at Richmond Raceway in August as previously announced.

Statement fro Hendrick Motorsports, "Hooters has been a valued partner of Hendrick Motorsports since 2017, contributing to our shared successes both on and off the track. In recent months, however, Hooters has not been able to meet its business obligations to our organization.… — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 1, 2024

In 2021, Hooters re-upped with Hendrick for a contract that was set to conclude at the end of 2024.

The restaurant chain recently closed dozens of locations across the U.S.

Elliott has one win, seven top fives and nine top 10s in 2024.