Harrison Burton Has Choice Words for Carson Hocevar: ‘He’s on a Lot of People’s Lists … Kind of Shows Why’

LEBANON, Tenn. – The overtime chaos and caucus of cautions at the end of Sunday’s (June 30) NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway buried an earlier incident between Harrison Burton and Carson Hocevar.
After Brad Keselowski spun off the front bumper of Austin Dillon on lap 244, attention quickly turned to a spinning Burton, who was not involved in the original incident.
The replay appeared to show Hocevar dumping Burton after the caution had already flown.
According to Burton, it came down to a dispute over blocking.
“I don’t know, he blocks everyone every week,” Burton said. “I blocked him once and he decided to try and wreck me under yellow.”
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs received a two-lap penalty earlier that weekend after appearing to intentionally spin Stefan Parsons in turn 3. Hocevar, however, was not penalized.
Hocevar haș had multiple run-ins with a number of drivers in his rapid ascent to the Cup Series, dating to his time in the Truck Series, though Burton has perhaps the most pointed comments on the rookie’s season.
“He’s on a lot of people’s lists as guys they don’t like racing,” Burton added. “So it kind of shows why.”
Frontstretch attempted to speak to Hocevar after the race for his side of the story but was unable to acquire comment.
Hocevar completed the race 16th, while Burton finished 28th after the incident.
