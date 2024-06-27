Isaac Johnson Back With Van Alst for 3 Races

Isaac Johnson and Van Alst Motorsports have partnered to race in three additional races in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule, Johnson announced June 27.
He will run at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Salem Speedway and Kansas Speedway. The first race is a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series East.
Though his car number was not announced, Van Alst’s second team in 2024 has been the No. 34, while owner Greg Van Alst pilots the full-time No. 35.
Johnson has made three ARCA starts, including two with Van Alst in 2024 at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to start the year.
His career-best finish is at IRP, finishing 12th driving for CW Motorsports last year.
