Race Weekend Central
2024 Cup New Hampshire pack racing IV - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, and Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Stock Car Scoop: Have You Ever Raced in the Rain?

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott

Christopher Bell swept the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a Cup Series win on Sunday (June 23) after a six-hour marathon of an afternoon.

Adam Cheek returns as host and chats with Anthony Damcott about the wet-weather tires being used and the overall on-track product, as well as Kyle Busch‘s season from hell continuing and Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson.

About the author

adamcheek30
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and also hosts the "Adam Cheek's Sports Week" podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Frontstretch.com
Anthony Damcott joined Frontstretch in March 2022. Currently, he is an editor and co-authors Fire on Fridays (Fridays); he is also the primary Truck Series reporter/writer. A proud West Virginia Wesleyan College alum from Akron, Ohio, Anthony is now a grad student. He is a theatre actor and fight-choreographer-in-training in his free time. 

You can keep up with Anthony by following @AnthonyDamcott on Twitter.

DoninAjax

Pinecrest Speedway raced in the rain. The cars put on treaded tires. I can still see Vic Parsons (look him up – he’s a legend) driving down the straight while he worked the wiper blade. It was ugly.

