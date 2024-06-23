Christopher Bell swept the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a Cup Series win on Sunday (June 23) after a six-hour marathon of an afternoon.

Adam Cheek returns as host and chats with Anthony Damcott about the wet-weather tires being used and the overall on-track product, as well as Kyle Busch‘s season from hell continuing and Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and also hosts the "Adam Cheek's Sports Week" podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s. Anthony Damcott Anthony Damcott joined Frontstretch in March 2022. Currently, he is an editor and co-authors Fire on Fridays (Fridays); he is also the primary Truck Series reporter/writer. A proud West Virginia Wesleyan College alum from Akron, Ohio, Anthony is now a grad student. He is a theatre actor and fight-choreographer-in-training in his free time. You can keep up with Anthony by following @AnthonyDamcott on Twitter. Anthony Damcott https://frontstretch.com/author/anthonyd/ Stock Car Scoop: Have You Ever Raced in the Rain?

Anthony Damcott https://frontstretch.com/author/anthonyd/ Stock Car Scoop: Is Chase Elliott Back?