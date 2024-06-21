Did Christopher Bell Just Confirm Chase Briscoe JGR Rumors?

Christopher Bell had a moment in the New Hampshire Motor Speedway media center today (June 21) that might have shaken up Silly Season even more this week.
During his media availability. Bell was answering a question regarding the leadership at Joe Gibbs Racing heading into 2025. During his answer, Bell seemed to mention a driver who has been rumored recently to join JGR, Chase Briscoe.
“I don’t think that there really is a leadership role in that aspect,” Bell said. “Whenever Chase comes into the car …” He then paused and smirked, looking as if he wasn’t supposed to disclose the information, according to video provided by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.
Briscoe’s current team, Stewart-Haas Racing, is ceasing operations after the 2024 season, Briscoe emerged quickly as a favorite to replace Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series following Truex’s retirement announcement.
Briscoe has not been officially announced as Truex’s replacement, though industry rumors had the deal as a possibility to be revealed over the next few weeks.
In 2024, Briscoe has one top five and five top 10s, sitting 17th in points entering New Hampshire. Bell, meanwhile, boasts two wins, five top fives and 10 top 10s.
