Gene Haas Retaining Cup Charter, Plans Xfinity Team

Gene Haas, longtime NASCAR team owner and current co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, plans to continue fielding NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series racecars in 2025, he announced June 20.
SHR will disband at the conclusion of this season, but the founder of Haas Automation has decided not to sell all four of the team’s charters and will continue to race, albeit on a smaller scale, by retaining one Cup charter.
The new NASCAR team will be called Haas Factory Team.
“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” Haas said in a release. “Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous, but at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.
“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors. The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”
Joe Custer, SHR’s current president, will take on the same role with the new company, and the team will operate out of the existing facility.
Further plans for Haas in 2025 have not been announced. Currently, SHR enters four Cup cars for Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson, plus two Xfinity teams driven by Cole Custer and Ryan Preece.
One of those three charters not staying with Haas is going to Front Row Motorsports in 2025.
So… will he field a Cup team next season, or lease the charter to someone else? Will they run Fords? Rhetorical questions for now… time will tell.
I wonder if he couldn’t find buyers for all 4 of his charters, so he decided to stick around? Or maybe the value of the charters wasn’t what he was hoping for so he’s sticking around till after the next charter agreement is finalized, in hopes the value of the charter (s) go up?
I also have to wonder now just how much a part of Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart really was? Almost as quickly as we heard they were closing the team we hear Haas is keeping the team open, but without Stewart or any word of Haas buying out Stewart or acquiring anything from Stewart. Was Stewart a full and active partner in the team, or just a figurehead?
Great questions. Would be interested to know the answers. Sort of like SRX a couple of seasons then poof
We will probably never know those answers. Sure sounds like Haas is the one making the decisions.
Well if gene haas is staying in NASCAR he should be able to keep one of the charters and keep two cars in the xfinity series.
That’s exactly what the article says he plans on doing !!!