Gene Haas Retaining Cup Charter, Plans Xfinity Team

Gene Haas, longtime NASCAR team owner and current co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, plans to continue fielding NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series racecars in 2025, he announced June 20.

SHR will disband at the conclusion of this season, but the founder of Haas Automation has decided not to sell all four of the team’s charters and will continue to race, albeit on a smaller scale, by retaining one Cup charter.

The new NASCAR team will be called Haas Factory Team.

“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” Haas said in a release. “Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous, but at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.

“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors. The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”

Joe Custer, SHR’s current president, will take on the same role with the new company, and the team will operate out of the existing facility.

Further plans for Haas in 2025 have not been announced. Currently, SHR enters four Cup cars for Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson, plus two Xfinity teams driven by Cole Custer and Ryan Preece.

One of those three charters not staying with Haas is going to Front Row Motorsports in 2025.