Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at New Hampshire

Lobstah, anyone?

After a successful debut for the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway, the tour continues its slow trek back from Sonoma, Calif. to the East Coast, this time in New England.

Both the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off for the third consecutive weekend.

New Hampshire has hosted NASCAR since 1990, with Cup joining in 1993. The track has featured its share of unexpected, or “wicked,” moments, and you can expect New Englanders to pack the one-mile asphalt and granite track. Here’s who will be appearing this weekend.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: The trend continues to welcome a New England Patriots player into the driver’s seat of the pace car, as linebacker Matthew Judon will lead the field prior to the Cup race. Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he is the eighth Patriots player to pilot the pace car at New Hampshire since 2014.

Trackside Live: Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, and Jose Castillo return to the fan zone to host ‘Trackside Live’ for the sixth time this season. Castillo will also host The Morning Show on Saturday, featuring interviews with several drivers.

Post-Race Concert: Draw the Line will entertain fans on Sunday night following the Cup race. Backing up a fireworks show, the only Aerosmith-endorsed tribute back will take to the stage.