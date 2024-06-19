Entry Lists: IMSA at Watkins Glen

This weekend, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has the third round of the Michelin Endurance Cup, the Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen. This will be the final time that Pro teams can use two-driver lineups in six-hour races at Watkins Glen as a three-driver lineup for six hour races will be mandated starting in 2025.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen

Sunday’s six-hour endurance race has 56 teams entered in four classes. That is actually down one entry from last year’s 57-car field. It is mainly due to the fact that Anthony Mantella decided to drop out of the series and put his Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R up for sale earlier this year.

The GTP class has 11 entries, up from 10 at Detroit. The extra entry is the part-time Lamborghini SC63 from Lamborghini Iron Lynx that will be shared by Matteo Cairoli and Andrea Caldarelli, fresh from Le Mans.

Only two of the 11 teams have three-driver lineups. Those teams are Action Express Racing and JDC-Miller MotorSports.

In the case of Proton Competition, they are listed as having two TBD drivers in addition to Gianmaria Bruni, but that does not appear to be the case. The team has put out a release that indicates that Bent Viscaal will be Bruni’s only teammate in Watkins Glen.

LMP2 has 13 entries. It’s been over three months since the class competed at Sebring, but there are only a couple of driver changes.

At High Class Racing, Scott Huffaker has been drafted into the team, replacing Laurents Hoerr. Nico Varrone will replace Henrik Hedman at DragonSpeed.

Varrone finished fourth in LMP2 at Le Mans last weekend and won the LMP2 Pro-Am subclass with AF Corse. Huffaker was ninth in LMP2 with Panis Racing.

The GTD Pro class has 11 entries, the same as Detroit. Two teams that are not entered are Vasser Sullivan’s No. 15 Lexus and Conquest Racing’s No. 35 Ferrari. These are normally GTD teams and are entered as such.

To replace them on the grid are Iron Lynx’s Lamborghini for Franck Perera and Jordan Pepper, and the Risi Competizione Ferrari that won at Daytona earlier this year.

The GTD class has 21 teams entered, an increase of six from the last GTD race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in May. All 15 teams that were at Laguna Seca have been joined by part-time efforts from AF Corse, Triarsi Competizione, Magnus Racing, Cetilar Racing, Lone Star Racing and the Iron Dames.

There are a couple of driver changes as well. At The Heart of Racing, Zacharie Robichon and Ian James are back in the fold. At Laguna Seca, Spencer Pumpelly was in the car in place of Marco Sorensen, who had a conflict with the FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Pumpelly will be back with Magnus Racing in their Aston Martin this weekend.

Of the drivers entered, 50 of them competed just last weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The three winning drivers from Ferrari AF Corse (Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen) are all entered, but for three different teams.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge The Esses 120

For Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge race in Watkins Glen, there are 39 teams entered. This is down one team from last time out at Mid-Ohio.

The Grand Sport class has 25 teams entered, up one from Mid-Ohio. A couple of teams are not entered. One is JTR Motorsports Engineering, who ran well with their Porsche. Hattori Motorsports is not entered with their Supra, nor is Turner Motorsport’s third entry. Ruckus Racing, which finished fourth, is not entered with their own car, but they are fielding an entry.

This week, Ruckus Racing is teaming up with Van der Steur Racing to field an Aston Martin under the Van der Steur Racing with Ruckus Racing banner using the No. 82. Ruckus Racing’s Scott Blind is one of the drivers, but the second has not been announced.

In the full-time van der Steur car (No. 19), Valentin Hasse-Clot returns to the grid in place of Danny Formal. Hasse-Clot raced at Daytona and Sebring with a best finish of second at Sebring.

Two teams, Baby Bull Racing and Automatic Racing, are back with their Porsche after skipping Mid-Ohio. The Baby Bulls have their Porsche, while Automatic Racing has two Aston Martins.

One Aston Martin will be shared by former Mazda factory racer Tom Long and Brandon Kidd. The No. 09 will have regular driver Rob Ecklin with Magnus Racing owner John Potter alongside. Despite more than 10 years in GT3 racing, Potter has very little experience in GT4 equipment.

In TCR, there are 14 teams entered, down from 16 at Mid-Ohio. Teams that are not entered are Rockwell Automation Development, Baker Racing and Deily Motorsports.

Road Shagger Racing is back with their Audi for Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley. The team is committed to a somewhat irregular part-time schedule.

Both of the Victor Gonzalez Racing Team (VGRT) Hyundais do not have drivers listed as of this writing. However, that might be an oversight. Regular driver Tyler Gonzalez has put out a press release indicating that he will be driving the No. 99 this weekend like normal.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen is scheduled to go green at 11:10 a.m. ET Sunday morning. Coverage will start at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network. Coverage of The Esses 120 will start Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET on Peacock. Frontstretch will be on site in Watkins Glen to bring you all the action.