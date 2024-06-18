This article is posted in collaboration with an outside partnership client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

Formula 1 is a world of high speeds, adrenaline, and tactical decisions. For those who want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of this exciting world, there are various video games that allow you to feel like a real Formula 1 pilot.

In this article, we will look at the best Formula 1-themed games available for various platforms. By the way, some of them smoothly transition into the world of esports competitions.

F1 2023

F1 2023 is the latest game in Codemasters’ renowned series of racing simulators. It is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms and represents the pinnacle of Formula 1 racing simulator development.

By the way, it has officially become an esports discipline and will soon appear on many major esports odds websites. One of the key features of F1 2023 is its realistic physics.

As with actual movements of Formula 1 cars, the game fully reflects their behavior on the route and their reactions to weather conditions.

This lets the players experience real adrenaline as well as conditions that they face on the racetracks by real racers. All the manufacturing teams, circuits, and drivers of the Formula 1 group have been recreated at the top level in F1 2023. Other important aspects to note include:

Career mode, which is fully developed, includes the possibility to manage any of the official automobiles and construct a team for that aim. This mode also makes it possible to rise through the rankings, from the lowest level and end up as a world champion;

You are able to challenge other friends as well as other players around the globe if the game offers the option for multiplayer modes. They can compete in interesting races, do experiments, and try to win important contests taking place on the site of the Online World and on the territory of the leaderboards.

F1 2023 has also become visually more appealing in terms of graphics and audibly more engaging in terms of sound. Real cars, a road with some level of detail, and changing weather conditions all enable one to have the actual feel of racing.

The choice of sounds also enhances the realistic feel and includes engine noise and the sound of the tires burning the tar.

iRacing

iRacing is an online racing simulator platform that aims to provide users with the most realistic driving experience possible. Developed by iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, this platform is exclusively available for PC and is one of the most popular racing simulators among professional racers and motorsport enthusiasts. Its key features include:

Realism. iRacing strives for maximum realism in replicating the racing experience, from the behavior of cars on the track to collision physics;

Wide variety of racing series. The platform offers a variety of racing series, including Formula 1, NASCAR, sprint cars, GT, and many others, allowing players to choose the experience that interests them most;

Online multiplayer component. iRacing allows players to compete with other participants in real-time, adding excitement and the opportunity to test their skills in practice;

Race organization. Users can organize their own races and sessions with friends or other players, making the experience more social and engaging;

Regular updates. The platform is constantly updated with new tracks and cars, allowing users to experience new impressions and challenges with each update.

F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2022 allows you to manage your own Formula 1 team. You will have to recruit people, create race tactics, manage the budget, and upgrade the cars. The game’s graphics and animation make it lively and could be compared to live-action.

Unlike other Formula 1 racing games, F1 Manager 2022 highly emphasizes the strategic management of the Formula 1 team. Players not only control cars on the track but also decide on hiring employees, constructing strategies, and supervising the teams’ finances.

Players are given the opportunity to recruit several team members such as engineers, mechanics, and strategists. The performance of each individual in the team varies in terms of ability and skill which would affect the final outcome. For the race, drivers have to determine potential strategies in relation to the track, weather, and conditions of his/her car. This ranges from selecting the type of tires to use, the time to do a pit stop or refuel, and how to overtake a rival.

One influential factor in the game is the management of the team’s budget. The players have to decide where to invest money – either in the development of new car parts, new employees, or more participation in races. The players also can modify the team cars to make them better at racing on the racing tracks.

This entails such aspects as part manufacturing, engine, and car body tuning, as well as aerodynamic optimization. Its major strength is found in the graphical user interface and animations to make the game fun and mimic real-life situations. More so, the portrayal of race tracks, cars, and team actions during races creates aesthetic value comparable to an authentic Formula 1 championship.

Conclusion

Video games, especially those set in a racing environment, can provide many choices for followers of Formula 1. No matter whether you’re interested in realistic simulators or more strategic gameplay, you will always be able to come across something to your liking. Choose one game out of the listed ones and plunge into the world of the incredible F1 events.