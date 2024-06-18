Entry List: 2024 Zinsser SmartCoat 150

The ARCA Menards Series is back in action Friday, June 21, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.

Twenty-seven cars are on the entry list, so all cars will qualify.

Todd Souza returns to the national series for the second time in 2024 and first as a non-ARCA Menards Series West companion event, driving his family-owned No. 3. That team’s No. 13 is also out with Tyler Reif.

Brad Perez is back in Fast Track Racing’s No. 10 for the second time in 2024, while Cody Dennison joins him as a teammate in FTR’s No. 11 despite originally being announced to drive the rest of the season for CW Motorsports, a team that isn’t entered at Mid-Ohio. A third FTR car, the No. 12, is entered without a driver.

Tim Richmond is set to make his fourth start in the series this season, driving his own No. 27.

Connor Mosack is back in the Pinnacle Racing Group No. 28 for the fourth time in 2024.

Like FTR’s No. 12, Rette-Jones Racing’s No. 30 is entered but without an announced driver as of yet.

Rob Pellosie is set to make his series debut behind the wheel of Rise Motorsports’ No. 31.

Thomas Annunziata will make his third ARCA start in the No. 44, and his first on a road course.

CARS Tour regular Brent Crews returns to the Venturini Motorsports No. 55 for the second time this season.

Chris Golden is set to make his series debut in the Alex Clubb-owned No. 86.

Andrew Patterson will make his first main-series ARCA start, driving the No. 95 for MAN Motorsports

Nate Moeller joins the main series for the first time in 2024 as the driver of Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06.

The Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at Mid-Ohio is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET. All coverage can be found on FOX Sports 2, FloRacing, the FOX Sports App and ARCARacing.com