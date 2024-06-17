Stock Car Scoop: Breaking Down the First Cup Series Race at Iowa

Ryan Blaney outran the competition — and his recent bad luck — to claim the win at Iowa Speedway on Sunday (June 16), the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit to the venue.

Caleb Barnes fills in for Adam Cheek, and he’s joined by Stephen Stumpf to break down how expectations for the race differed from what happened on-track, Blaney finally winning in the 2024 season, Toyota’s general absence from the front of the pack and more.

