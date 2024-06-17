Entry List: 2024 USA Today 301

The 18th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, features 36 cars for 40 positions.

All 36 cars will make the field, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This is Dillon’s fourth Cup start of 2024 and third in the No. 16. His best finish of the season came at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 16th.

The 2024 USA Today 301 will take place Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.