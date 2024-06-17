Entry List: 2024 USA Today 301

The 18th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, features 36 cars for 40 positions.
All 36 cars will make the field, barring any entry list changes.
Ty Dillon is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This is Dillon’s fourth Cup start of 2024 and third in the No. 16. His best finish of the season came at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 16th.
Cup New Hampshire Entry List
The 2024 USA Today 301 will take place Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
