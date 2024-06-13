INDYCAR Announces FOX TV Deal, 2025 Schedule

The NTT IndyCar Series will have a new television home in 2025. INDYCAR and FOX Sports announced a record breaking broadcasting deal on June 13, one that sees all 17 INDYCAR events broadcast on FOX.

In addition to the 17 races, both Saturday and Sunday sessions of qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 will air on FOX, breaking an INDYCAR record for network television time-slots.

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event to everyone at FOX Sports.”

BREAKING: INDYCAR and FOX Sports announce historic media rights partnership with all 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to air on FOX. pic.twitter.com/jrfOZh9yOY — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 13, 2024

In addition to the new TV contract, INDYCAR also released its full schedule for the 2025 season. The season once again starts at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and ends in Music City at Nashville Superspeedway.

Some notable changes include the addition of The Thermal Club as a points paying event, the Milwaukee Mile cutting back to one race, and World Wide Technology Raceway moving from August to June.

The 109th Indy 500 will feature a five-hour network TV window on FOX, and is set to take place on Sunday, May 25th.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles said. “FOX Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting INDYCAR thoroughly across all its platforms.”

Alongside network television broadcasts for all INDYCAR races, practice and qualifying for each event will air across FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2. FS1 and FS2 will also air a majority of the INDY NXT season from flag to flag, with supplemental coverage for remaining races.

2025 NTT INDYCAR Schedule

Date Track Sunday, March 2 Streets of St. Petersburg Sunday, March 23 The Thermal Club Sunday, April 13 Streets of Long Beach Sunday, May 4 Barber Motorsports Park Saturday, May 10 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Sunday, May 25 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Sunday, June 1 Streets of Detroit Sunday, June 15 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 22 Road America Sunday, July 6 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday, July 12 Iowa Speedway Race 1 Sunday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 2 Sunday, July 20 Streets of Toronto Sunday, July 27 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sunday, Aug. 10 Portland International Raceway Sunday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee Mile Sunday, Aug. 31 Nashville Superspeedway

On air talent and any other additional announcements are set to be made at a later date.