INDYCAR Announces FOX TV Deal, 2025 Schedule

The NTT IndyCar Series will have a new television home in 2025. INDYCAR and FOX Sports announced a record breaking broadcasting deal on June 13, one that sees all 17 INDYCAR events broadcast on FOX.
In addition to the 17 races, both Saturday and Sunday sessions of qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 will air on FOX, breaking an INDYCAR record for network television time-slots.
“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event to everyone at FOX Sports.”
In addition to the new TV contract, INDYCAR also released its full schedule for the 2025 season. The season once again starts at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and ends in Music City at Nashville Superspeedway.
Some notable changes include the addition of The Thermal Club as a points paying event, the Milwaukee Mile cutting back to one race, and World Wide Technology Raceway moving from August to June.
The 109th Indy 500 will feature a five-hour network TV window on FOX, and is set to take place on Sunday, May 25th.
“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles said. “FOX Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting INDYCAR thoroughly across all its platforms.”
Alongside network television broadcasts for all INDYCAR races, practice and qualifying for each event will air across FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2. FS1 and FS2 will also air a majority of the INDY NXT season from flag to flag, with supplemental coverage for remaining races.
2025 NTT INDYCAR Schedule
|Date
|Track
|Sunday, March 2
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|Sunday, March 23
|The Thermal Club
|Sunday, April 13
|Streets of Long Beach
|Sunday, May 4
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Saturday, May 10
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Sunday, May 25
|109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
|Sunday, June 1
|Streets of Detroit
|Sunday, June 15
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 22
|Road America
|Sunday, July 6
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Saturday, July 12
|Iowa Speedway Race 1
|Sunday, July 13
|Iowa Speedway Race 2
|Sunday, July 20
|Streets of Toronto
|Sunday, July 27
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|Sunday, Aug. 10
|Portland International Raceway
|Sunday, Aug. 24
|Milwaukee Mile
|Sunday, Aug. 31
|Nashville Superspeedway
On air talent and any other additional announcements are set to be made at a later date.
This should warm the cockles of NASCAR’S heart.
Where are all the ovals? This series is turning into Formula 1 Lite.
And here I thought my morning couldn’t get any worse. :-(
so which series will get fox? i guess fox will have 5 hrs of indy coverage and then the evening for charlotte race? what about rain delay, who gets switched to fs1? i thought fox still had the first half of the nascar season.
They only have the first 14 races,… up until Late May.
thank you.
Just to add to the last comment, it was recently revealed that the 600 will be the first race of Amazon’s package of races, so Fox was totally clear to go for the Indy 500 with no conflicts.
well that royally stinks. guess i won’t be watching the 600 as i don’t have amazon prime streaming.
So with fox sports moving to Indycar for next season does this means that they are broadcasting the 109th Indianapolis 500 instead of the Coca Cola 600?
Yes. It kind of got lost in the shuffle, but it was recently announced that the 600 will be the first race for Amazon Prime’s package of races.
Some of these are going to conflict with NASCAR, guess it will be on FS1.
Everybody has huge big screen TV’s these days, just run the races side by side on screen. Viewers can decide which (if either) audio feed to listen to. Think of the possibilities, when Indycar is showing commercials the NA$CAR race is shown on the other screen. When Indycar comes back, NA$CAR can go to commercial. This way the entire TV audience can be forcefully subjected to a constant barrage of commercials with no interruptions!
Does FOX have any announcers that even understand IndyCar? And with part of the NASCAR Cup season moving to Amazon there will be fewer races I’ll be watching. Not everybody subscribes to streaming services.
Did anyone from Indycar watch a couple of Fox Sports broadcasts or did they just look at the dollars.