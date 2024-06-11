Happy Hour: Jeopardy Delayed Just Like the NASCAR Charter Deal

Due to a schedule conflict, Frontstretch‘s Tom Bowles was unable to join, so Happy Hour Jeopardy has been delayed two weeks.

Instead, on this week’s episode, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal talk about the NASCAR charter deal that has yet to be agreed on and whether or not there could be a split. They also weigh in on whether Shane van Gisbergen should move up to the NASCAR Cup Series next year should Trackhouse Racing acquire a third charter.

The trio debate if Kyle Larson has become the face of Hendrick Motorsports over Chase Elliott now that Larson has one more win with the team than Elliott. They then each select who they think the best current road course racer in Cup is.

Finally, in honor of the last-ever NASCAR Race Hub on FOX Sports 1, the guys reflect on their favorite memories from the show’s 15-year run.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.