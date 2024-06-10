Entry List: 2024 Iowa Corn 350

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the first time, and there are 37 cars for 40 positions.
All 37 cars will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.
The 36 chartered teams have no driver changes from last week’s race at Sonoma Raceway.
David Starr is in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. This is Starr’s second Cup start of the season and the fourth overall for Carl Long‘s organization.
Cup Iowa Entry List
The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 will take place Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.