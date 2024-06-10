Entry List: 2024 Iowa Corn 350

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the first time, and there are 37 cars for 40 positions.

All 37 cars will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.

The 36 chartered teams have no driver changes from last week’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

David Starr is in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. This is Starr’s second Cup start of the season and the fourth overall for Carl Long‘s organization.

The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 will take place Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.