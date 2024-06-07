NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: June 7 – 9

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Northern California. INDYCAR will be at Road America, while IMSA’s secondary divisions are at Mid-Ohio.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series will be at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350k. Coverage from the Sonoma Valley will start with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 on Sunday, June 9. Pre-race coverage moves to FOX at 3 p.m. ET. Race coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Cup teams will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the second straight year. Saturday’s coverage of the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250k will begin with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET with the green at 8:10 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West will serve as the tertiary series on the card. The General Tire 200k is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday evening with live coverage on FLORacing.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

INDYCAR will make the haul up to Central Wisconsin this weekend for their annual visit to Road America near Elkhart Lake. Coverage of the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. There is no pre-race coverage scheduled to air. It will pretty much go right into the race.

Formula 1 makes their annual trip to Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix of Canada. Coverage from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday will begin with Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Race coverage will start at 1:55 p.m. ET, while the formation lap will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

In the world of sports cars, this weekend is the Le Mans Test Day. As a result, it would be rather difficult, especially after last weekend’s car breaker in Detroit, to have a WeatherTech race.

Most of the other IMSA series will be at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for a series of events. The main event will be the O’Reilly Auto Parts 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. That race is scheduled to go green at 12:40 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage of the race will begin at 12:35 p.m. ET Sunday on Peacock.

In Late Model racing, this weekend is the Dream at Eldora Speedway. The winner will waltz out of Eldora with a check for $100,030. Coverage will air on FLORacing starting at 6 p.m. ET both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series will be at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo. for the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race. Action will start both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams will make the trip Friday night at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D. for the Don Mack Classic. Action will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

Saturday night will see teams travel a couple of hundred miles to Minnesota’s Ogilvie Speedway for the Big O Showdown. Coverage from Ogilvie will be at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

TV Ratings Check — Gateway, Portland, Detroit

Sunday’s broadcast of the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter from World Wide Technology Raceway earned a 1.4 rating with 2.459 million viewers. That is an increase of 14% in viewership from last year. It was the highest-rated sports broadcast of the day.

Saturday’s coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway earned a .40 rating with 707,000 viewers. This was down 13% in the ratings and 14% in viewership over last year. However, this race was run at the same time as the Toyota 200.

Speaking of the Toyota 200, this race was originally supposed to air on FOX. However, rain resulted in the race being pushed back far enough that it was moved from FOX to FOX Sports 2.

The race earned a .39 rating on FOX for the rain delay coverage. However, the actual race itself doesn’t have rating or viewership information available.

For INDYCAR, Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear was a wreckfest. It earned a .35 rating with 608,000 viewers. This is down significantly from last year’s event, but that race aired on NBC.