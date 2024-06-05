Todd Gilliland Extends With FRM Past 2024

Todd Gilliland will remain with Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series through 2025, FRM announced June 5.

Gilliland has been given a one-year extension to stay with the team for which he currently drives the No. 38 full time. His car number for 2025 was not announced in the release.

“Todd and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said in a team release. “We’ve watched him grow, mature and show all his potential behind our truck and car. It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”

“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now,” Gilliland added. “This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze (FRM GM) for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Gilliland is the first driver named to the expanding FRM stable for 2025. Michael McDowell is departing at the end of 2024, and in 2025, the team will expand to a three-car chartered operation.

Gilliland has one top 10 in 15 races so far in 2024 and is 22nd in points.