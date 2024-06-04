On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by Frontstretch‘s Mike Neff to discuss the amount of time it took for NASCAR to approve Kyle Larson‘s playoff waiver.

Contrary to the hosts, Neff believes Larson shouldn’t have gotten the waiver and explains why.

The quartet also take a look at the playoff bubble. Could there really be a postseason without Joey Logano and Kyle Busch?

Following Shane van Gisbergen‘s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, the guys take a look at the drivers who won in all three series the fastest and discuss if SVG could chase his first Craftsman Truck Series win to break that record.

The gang also discuss whether the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway should be longer than 300 miles or not. They give their takes on how long races should be in general.

Finally, watch/listen for the end to catch a tease of what is returning to the Happy Hour podcast next week.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.