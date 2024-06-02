Austin Cindric was the benefactor of the dominant Christopher Bell‘s issues and teammate Ryan Blaney‘s seemingly imminent win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday (June 2), scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the year with a last-lap pass on the sputtering No. 12.

Adam Cheek and Steve Leffew break down the late-race craziness, if Cindric is out of the hot seat at Team Penske, Michael McDowell‘s third pole of the year and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.