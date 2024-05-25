Ty Gibbs Wins Cup Series Pole at Charlotte

Ty Gibbs won his first career Cup Series pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday (May 26).

Gibbs’ second round lap of 183.955 mph put him six-hundredths of a second faster than second place qualifier William Byron. It’s Byron’s second front row start of the 2024 season.

On row two, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will roll off the grid third and fourth, respectively. Rounding out the top five will be Chase Elliott, who earns his best start since Martinsville Speedway back in April.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Alex Bowman rolling off sixth, Ross Chastain seventh, Tyler Reddick in eighth, and Michael McDowell in ninth. Kyle Larson will start the second race of his busy Memorial Day Sunday in 10th.

40 cars were entered in the event for 40 spots, meaning all will make the race. A pair of drivers didn’t turn a qualifying lap, however. Chris Buescher suffered a crash in practice, while JJ Yeley failed inspection multiple times and was not allowed to qualify.

The Cup Series drivers will tackle the longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, tomorrow evening. The green flag is set to wave shortly after 6 p.m. ET, with coverage of the race being provided by FOX.