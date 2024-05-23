NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: May 24 — 26

We’ve made it. Likely the biggest weekend of the entire race season. There is action all over the world on offer, but some of the biggest races are right here in the United States.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

This weekend, much of the NASCAR community gets to sleep in their own beds. Although, due to a lack of space, they’re probably still going to have to carpool due to limited parking.

For the NASCAR Cup Series, they will go 400 laps Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewels. Coverage from Charlotte will start with NASCAR RaceDay at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. The show will move to FOX at 5:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the green flag around 6:15 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action Saturday for 300 miles. Coverage of the BetMGM 300 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition on FOX at 12:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET with the green flag around 1:15 p.m. ET.

Remember that Saturday will be the annual Drivers Only broadcast. Joey Logano will be on play-by-play for the telecast, which will see the debut of Josh Berry as a pit reporter.

Friday night on FS1 will be a doubleheader. First up is the ARCA Menards Series with the General Tire 150. Live coverage of that race will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Afterwards, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will take center stage. Coverage of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS Edition at 8 p.m. ET. This could be delayed if weather intrudes or shenanigans go down during the ARCA race. Race coverage is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 8:45 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

Outside of Charlotte, the biggest show is clearly the Indianapolis 500 for the NTT IndyCar Series. Coverage from Speedway, Ind. will start bright and early with IndyCar Live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC. Race coverage is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET with the green flag flying around 12:45 p.m. ET.

In Europe, you have the biggest (and likely, the least competitive) Formula 1 race of the year, the Grand Prix of Monaco. Coverage from the principality will start with Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ABC. Race coverage will start at 8:55 a.m. ET with the formation lap starting at 9 a.m. ET sharp. There is also an alternate F1 Kids broadcast of the race that will air on ESPN2 opposite the regular broadcast.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is very busy this weekend with three races. First off, the series will join up with the Xtreme Outlaw Series for the Xtreme Chillicothe Classic at Atomic Speedway. Racing both nights will start at 6:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

On Memorial Day, the series will move on to Fremont Speedway for the Rick Ferkel Tribute. Action from Fremont will start at 6 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series will be at Ultimate Motorsports Park this weekend for the Elkin Late Model Showdown. Action is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. ET Friday night and 6 p.m. ET Saturday night on DirtVision.

The Super DIRTcar Series also has two races this weekend. Sunday night, the series will be at Weedsport Speedway (effectively where DIRTcar’s Northeast division is based) for the Heroes Remembered 100. Coverage from Weedsport will begin at 6 p.m. ET Sunday night on DirtVision.

On Memorial Day, the series will move down to Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, N.Y. for the very first time. Coverage of Thunder on the Mountain will start at 6 p.m. ET Monday night.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. for the Show-Me 100. Thursday was the first night of preliminaries from the track. Action will continue Friday and Saturday nights on FLORacing at 7 p.m. ET on both nights.

Both the Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock divisions of the zMAX CARS Tour will be in action at Tri-County Speedway in North Carolina for the SoundGear 225 on Saturday. Coverage from Granite Falls, N.C. will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

That is not all the action on tap. There’s also Formula E in Shanghai, sports car racing from Europe and a bunch of local dirt racing. Check out our TV schedule page for a more complete listing.

NASCAR TV Ratings Check — North Wilkesboro, Indianapolis, Imola

Sunday night’s coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway earned a 1.4 rating with 2.573 million viewers. That is up by .12 of a point and 370,000 viewers from last year. Perhaps the anticipation of post-race shenanigans kept up viewers’ interest.

The NASCAR All-Star Open earned a .7 rating with 1.299 million viewers. That is down significantly from last year. The 2023 Open earned a .86 rating with 1.477 million viewers.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 was ultimately run over two days due to insane rains. Saturday’s broadcast earned a .4 rating with 639,000 viewers. Sunday’s coverage earned a .25 rating with 413,000 viewers. Both ratings are down significantly from last year, when the race earned a .58 rating with 944,000 viewers. However, that race was on FOX.

Coverage of Indianapolis 500 pole and last row qualifying Sunday on NBC earned a .7 rating with 1.145 million viewers. That is up .14 of a point and 303,000 viewers from last year.

Formula 1’s Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna earned a .46 rating with 861,000 viewers on ESPN2 Sunday morning. There is no comparison here because the race was cancelled last year due to flooding.