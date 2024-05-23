Race Weekend Central
2024mailboxthumbnailnwb

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Reaction to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Penalty

Jared Haas

The talk after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was not Joey Logano leading 199 of 200 laps but instead the fight after the race involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Did the $75,000 fine fit Stenhouse’s punishment, and why did NASCAR break up the fight instead of letting the drivers duke it out?

See also
Happy Hour: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Throws a Punch & Davey Segal Takes a Fall

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

About the author

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x