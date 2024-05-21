Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Throws a Punch & Davey Segal Takes a Fall

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by Performance Racing Network’s Mark Garrow to talk through the many layers of the fight at North Wilkesboro Speedway between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Garrow and Segal were caught right in the middle of the melee, with Busch even landing on Segal. They recall how it went down from their points of view.

The newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame were announced on Tuesday (May 21), with Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards and Ralph Moody being selected. The guys react to those three being voted in and give their thoughts on the Hall of Fame selection process as a whole.

Finally, the gang addresses the elephant in the room: Kyle Larson is attempting the Double this weekend, as he will race 1,100 miles between the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. The gang give their thoughts on Larson before picking what other drivers they would like to see do the Double.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington. Follow him on Twitter @DaveyCenter.

Echo

Simple how it went down. Ricky threw a right punch that landed on Kyles left cheek. That was it. The rest was just others trying to keep them apart. And there isn’t another Nascar driver, at this time, good enough to attempt the double.

