On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by Performance Racing Network’s Mark Garrow to talk through the many layers of the fight at North Wilkesboro Speedway between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Garrow and Segal were caught right in the middle of the melee, with Busch even landing on Segal. They recall how it went down from their points of view.

The newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame were announced on Tuesday (May 21), with Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards and Ralph Moody being selected. The guys react to those three being voted in and give their thoughts on the Hall of Fame selection process as a whole.

Finally, the gang addresses the elephant in the room: Kyle Larson is attempting the Double this weekend, as he will race 1,100 miles between the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. The gang give their thoughts on Larson before picking what other drivers they would like to see do the Double.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.