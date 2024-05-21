Austin Dillon, Toys for Tots Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet of Richard Childress Racing will carry Marine Toys for Tots on board in select NASCAR Cup Series races in a multi-year partnership, RCR announced May 21.

The partnership begins at Darlington Raceway in September.

“Toys for Tots is an incredible organization, and we could not be more excited to build a relationship with them and the U.S Marine Corps Reserve,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a release. “We are honored to be able to debut the No.3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet and are eager to work closely with Toys for Tots to highlight their Christmastime charitable efforts and year-round commitment to ensuring that no child is forgotten.”

Dillon has one top 10 so far this year, an eighth at Texas Motor Speedway. He sits 31st in the points standings.

He has four Cup wins, including the 2018 Daytona 500, and has accumulated 22 top fives and 76 top 10s in his Cup career.