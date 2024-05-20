Entry List: 2024 Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR Cup Series stays home in North Carolina for the second week in a row, as the series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

There are 39 cars on the entry list for NASCAR’s longest night of racing, so all cars will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Shane van Gisbergen will make his debut on a 1.5-mile racetrack in the Cup Series, driving the Kaulig Racing No. 16.

JJ Yeley will make his second start of the season for NY Racing Team, driving the No. 44.

Jimmie Johnson will pilot the Legacy Motor Club No. 84 for the fifth time in 2024.

The No. 50 is listed on the entry list for Team AmeriVet, with the driver not yet announced. The team previously competed under The Money Team Racing, and this is its first appearance of 2024.

The 65th Coca-Cola 600 is set to get underway on Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET. Catch all the action from Charlotte live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.