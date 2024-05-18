Joey Logano Wins Pole for Heats, No. 20 Crew Wins Pit Crew Challenge

Joey Logano was the fastest of all drivers in NASCAR Cup Series All Star Race qualifying Saturday (May 18). Logano had the fastest three-lap run to start at the front for tonight’s heat races. Logano clocked fastest with an average speed of 75.206 mph.

Christopher Bell will share the front row of Heat No. 1 alongside Logano at 74.859 mph, while Chris Buescher and Ross Chastain will complete Row No. 2. Michael McDowell will complete the Heat No. 1 top-five.

Last week’s winner at Darlington Brad Keselowski earned the pole for Heat No. 2 with the second-fastest time at an average speed of 74.884mph, .386 seconds slower than Logano. Daniel Suarez will slot in second to start up front with Keselowski, while the Toyotas of Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. will make up the second row. AJ Allmendinger will round out the Heat No. 2 top-five.

Bell was third fastest overall, but his crew won the Pit Crew Challenge with time of 13.223 seconds. Bell’s crew is the same crew that won last year with Ty Gibbs last season. Bell’s crew was faster than Keselowski by one-tenth of a second, which won the crew $100,000.

All Star race heats will commence Saturday at 5:20 p.m. ET. Coverage of the heats will air live on FOX Sports 2 starting at 5 p.m. ET. The NASCAR All Star Race will go green at 8 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage for the All Star Race will be provided by FOX Sports 1.