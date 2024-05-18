Connor Zilisch Wins ARCA East Pole at Flat Rock

For the first time in his ARCA Menards Series East career, Connor Zilisch will lead the field to the green flag, winning the pole at Flat Rock Speedway.

His lap of 70.732 mph around the quarter-mile track gave the current points leader a narrow four-hundredths of a second advantage over the second-place qualifier.

Sharing the front row with Zilisch will be Gio Ruggiero, who starts on the first row for the second consecutive week.

On row two, defending East champion and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway winner William Sawalich rolls off third, with Zachary Tinkle starting fourth.

Rounding out the top five will be Toni Breidinger, who starts on row three in the second Venturini Motorsports entry. She’ll share that third row with Matt Kemp.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Blaine Donahue starting seventh, Jeffery MacZink in eighth, Colton Collins in ninth, and Jayson Alexander in 10th.

At the end of the session, 15 of the 16 cars entered took to the track, with the lone exception being Nate Moeller, who will start last in the No. 0 for Wayne Peterson Motorsports.

Tonight’s running of the Dutch Boy 150 at Flat Rock is scheduled to begin at 7:50 p.m. ET, with the broadcast of the race being carried exclusively on FloRacing.