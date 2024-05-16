Justin Bonsignore To Make Xfinity Debut for JGR at New Hampshire

Longtime NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour star Justin Bonsignore will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 22) driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced on May 16.

He will pilot the No. 19 Toyota. That entry is currently 13th in the owner’s standings.

JGR is excited to announce that Justin Bonsignore will make his Xfinity series debut at New Hampshire where he will run the No. 19 pic.twitter.com/EdH9zevjFf — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 16, 2024

Bonsignore has been full time in the Modified scene since 2010, picking up 41 wins and three championships. Bonsignore won his first Whelen race at Riverhead Raceway in 2011 and won his first title in 2018 followed by back-to-back titles in 2020-2021.

“Having the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire is truly the chance of a lifetime,” Bonsignore said in a press release. “I love driving modifieds and that will always be my home, where we hope to win many races and championships. But having the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with such an established, winning organization like Joe Gibbs Racing is such an exciting chance on this national stage.”

Bonsignore is no stranger to success at the Loudon, N.H. track, with two career wins at the Magic Mile. Bonsignore picked up his first win at the track in 2016, while also being the most recent winner there, winning the 2023 event. In addition, Bonsignore currently holds a streak of three consecutive poles in the Modifieds at New Hampshire.

“We’re thrilled to have Justin in our car at New Hampshire,” said Steve DeSouza, EVP NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development at JGR. “He’s a driver with a rich short-track racing resume and represents the heart of modified racing in the northeast. To put him in one of our cars at a track that he’s built a legacy at is going to be a lot of fun for us, and even more so for the fans.”

With both the Whelen Modifieds and the Xfinity Series set to run on Saturday, June 22 at New Hampshire, Bonsignore is scheduled for double duty behind the wheel.