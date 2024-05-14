Happy Hour: Is It Time to Change the All-Star Race Prize?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Jayski‘s Dustin Albino to dive into all the wild rumors circulating about NASCAR Silly Season and the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The quartet discusses the All-Star Race’s $1 million payout to the winner, an amount that has not gone up in two decades despite inflation. They also talk about the recent announcement that Jimmie Johnson is joining NBC Sports for Indianapolis 500 coverage as well as a handful of Cup races later this year. Is this a good move for Johnson and/or NBC?

In honor of the announcement that Prime Video is making a Dale Earnhardt docuseries in 2025, the guys select which drivers/stories from NASCAR’s history the next docuseries should be made about.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.