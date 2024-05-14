Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Is It Time to Change the All-Star Race Prize?

Trey Lyle, Dustin Albino, Caleb Barnes and Michael Massie

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Jayski‘s Dustin Albino to dive into all the wild rumors circulating about NASCAR Silly Season and the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The quartet discusses the All-Star Race’s $1 million payout to the winner, an amount that has not gone up in two decades despite inflation. They also talk about the recent announcement that Jimmie Johnson is joining NBC Sports for Indianapolis 500 coverage as well as a handful of Cup races later this year. Is this a good move for Johnson and/or NBC?

In honor of the announcement that Prime Video is making a Dale Earnhardt docuseries in 2025, the guys select which drivers/stories from NASCAR’s history the next docuseries should be made about.

Trey Lyle
dustinalbino20
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

calebbarnes924
Michael.massie 113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

