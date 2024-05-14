Jimmie Johnson Joining NBC Sports

Legacy Motor Club announced that co-owner and part-time driver Jimmie Johnson will be part of the motorsports coverage provided by NBC Sports for four events in 2024.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will begin his stint at the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26. He will contribute to the coverage before and after the race from the grounds of the speedway before flying to North Carolina later in the day to participate in the Coca-Cola 600.

Johnson will also work as an analyst for NBC Sports during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24 and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 6. His final contribution will be on Nov. 10 during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ once again is such an honor,” Johnson said. “I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality. Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special. Even though I’ve never been able to do the ‘double’ as a driver, May 26th is going to be a very busy day. After the broadcast, I’ll fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway and drive in the Coca-Cola 600. I’m so thankful to NBC for the opportunity and continued partnership.”

“Any time you can add one of the greatest drivers of all time and an icon of the sport, you jump at the opportunity,” Sam Flood, lead producer for NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage said. “We are thrilled to be working with Jimmie and adding his unique perspective on every race he covers, as well as having him become the first person ever to do the ‘double’ – history awaits.”

Johnson retired from fulltime NASCAR racing after the 2020 season tied for the most championships in Cup Series history. He competed fulltime in 2022 in the NTT INDYCAR Series and was the Rookie of the Year in that season’s Indianapolis 500.