Corey Heim Driving Nashville for 23XI

Corey Heim will race for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, 23XI announced May 10.

He’ll drive the No. 50, the team’s part-time third car. Mobil 1 will sponsor the effort.

It’s the second time the No. 50 has appeared in 2024, following Kamui Kobayashi‘s start at Circuit of the Americas.

Nashville will mark Heim’s third Cup appearance. He filled in at Legacy Motor Club in the team’s No. 43 the last two weeks after an injury to Erik Jones.

He finished 25th and 22nd in those races.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville,” Heim said in a team release. “Through my time with Toyota, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people, including those from Mobil 1. We have seen this season how strong 23XI’s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville.

“I’m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks.”

Heim runs full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for TRICON Garage, scoring two wins, six top fives and eight top 10s in eight races this year. He’s also started six NASCAR Xfinity Series events for Sam Hunt Racing, with a best finish of fourth.

Kobayashi came home 29th at COTA, the No. 50’s only other start this year.