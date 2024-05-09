Theo Pourchaire Joining Arrow McLaren For Majority of 2024 Season

Theo Pourchaire is the driver of Arrow McLaren’s No. 6 in the NTT IndyCar Series for most of the remainder of the 2024 season, the team announced May 9.

The news comes following the April 29 announcement that the team had released David Malukas.

Pourchaire will run every race but the Indianapolis 500 with the team.

Pourchaire made his IndyCar debut at the Long Beach street circuit, finishing 11th. He followed his debut with 22nd at Barber Motorsports Park.

“The NTT IndyCar Series has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience,” Pourchaire said in a team release. “I’m excited to take on this challenge with Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season.

“This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I’ve enjoyed my first two races with the team, and I know we have plenty of potential in front of us. Of course, I would like to thank Zak, Gavin and Tony, as well as the Sauber F1 Team, for making this all possible.”

“We’re excited to continue working with Théo,” team principal Gavin Ward added. “He proved to be a quick learner, and we believe his skillset and learning mindset will support his development as he gets more comfortable racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Now, it’s about continuing to grow and turning those learnings into results alongside the No. 6 team.”

Malukas was released after an injury before the beginning of the 2024 season. Callum Ilott has also driven the No. 6 this year.