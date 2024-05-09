NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: May 10 – 12

This weekend is a very busy weekend in motorsports with the majority of the major series being in action all over the world. There’s nearly something for everyone.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

This weekend, NASCAR is holding a tripleheader weekend at Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series will be the headlining series with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as support.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 will begin Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will start at 3 p.m. ET with the green flying at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1. The show is scheduled to start immediately after Goodyear 400 qualifying, so if something delays the session, the show could be shortened. Race coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag falling at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Coverage of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS Edition at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday evening on FS1. Race coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the race starting around 7:40 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

The month of May is underway for INDYCAR in Indianapolis. First up is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the infield road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix will start with INDYCAR Live at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. The green flag will fly at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend to race on the newly repaved 2.238-mile road course. They’ll be joined by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and the Whelen MX-5 Cup.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Course de Monterey will go green at 3:10 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon. Live coverage will begin on NBC at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams will race for two hours Saturday afternoon. Coverage of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 will start at 4:55 p.m. ET on Peacock. The green flag will come out at 5 p.m. ET.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Whelen MX-5 Cup have two races each. The Lamborghini races will be at 8:35 p.m. ET Saturday and 12:35 p.m. ET Sunday. The MX-5 Cup races will be at 2:50 p.m. ET Saturday and 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday. All four races will be available for free streaming at IMSA.com. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races will also be available on Peacock for subscribers.

The FIA World Endurance Championship has their third race of the year at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, considered to be a critical tune up for Le Mans. Coverage of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning on Motor Trend. TV coverage will air pre-race, then the first hour. It will then rejoin at Noon ET for the final hour and post-race coverage. The middle four hours of the race will be exclusive to Max via the B/R Sports Add-On. If any post-race coverage continues after 1:30 p.m. ET, that will also be exclusive to Max.

While most of the ARCA Menards Series teams are off this week, ARCA Menards Series East teams will be at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the Music City 150. Coverage from Nashville is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

On dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be taking on the Pennsylvania Posse this weekend at Williams Grove Speedway. Coverage of the Morgan Cup will stream on DirtVision starting at 6:15 p.m. ET both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series will be at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa Friday night. Saturday night sees the series move on to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. just outside St. Louis. Both nights of racing are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

For more TV listings, please check out our TV listings page. It is updated every day with all kinds of listings from over-the-air television, cable networks, streaming services and more.

NASCAR TV Ratings Check — Kansas, Miami

Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 was delayed by three hours due to rain. Ratings-wise, that really didn’t affect things all that much. Sunday’s broadcast earned a 1.3 rating with 2.296 million viewers. Rating-wise, it’s more or less flat with last year. Viewership-wise, the number is down by 56,000 viewers from last year.

Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series earned a .37 rating with 631,000 viewers. The rating is down 14% from last year and viewership was down 11%.

The big winner this past weekend was the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami from the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. That race earned a 1.5 rating with 2.899 million viewers, up roughly 50% from last year. The race did benefit from the highest-rated sporting event of the day, Game No. 7 of the Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers series, airing immediately prior to the race.

Finally, Saturday’s broadcast of the ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 on FS1 earned a .23 rating with 383,000 viewers for the race won by Connor Mosack.