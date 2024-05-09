Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Darlington

Off the heels of the closest finish in NASCAR history, the sport digs into the archives to turn back the clock and celebrate the different generations of NASCAR.

It is officially throwback week as all three series will hit one of the most difficult tracks on the circuit: Darlington Raceway.

Darlington has hosted throwback weekend since 2015, and several schemes this year are sure to revive the nostalgia of past decades. Several past stars will appear too in a blast to the past.

Grand Marshal: NASCAR Hall-of-Fame crew chief Ray Evernham will command drivers to fire their engines for the Goodyear 400. Evernham is a three-time Cup Series champion crew chief, and he earned five wins at “The Lady in Black” atop the box for Jeff Gordon.

Honorary Starter: NBC Sports broadcaster Jeff Burton will wave the green flag for the Goodyear 400. Darlington will recognize Burton 25 years after he swept the races at the 1.366-mile track in 1999. Named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers last year, Burton won four races at Darlington between the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Throwback Parade Grand Marshal: The annual Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade is slated to take place once again on May 11 with Geoff Bodine serving as the grand marshal. Also named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list, Bodine earned his first NASCAR win at Darlington by conquering the Xfinity race there in 1982. Bodine will lead a parade that will also include Burton, Kenny Wallace, Ron Hornaday Jr., Leonard Wood and more.

Cale Yarborough Tribute: While not a dignitary, it can’t go without mentioning that Darlington will honor one of its greatest aces, Cale Yarborough. Yarborough, who passed away in December, won three Cup championships and 83 races, including five Southern 500 victories. The track will display Yarborough’s No. 29 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass, the last car “The Timmonsville Flash” ever raced in NASCAR.