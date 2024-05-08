Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher to the line at Kansas Speedway by 0.001 seconds. Is that finish better than Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, or even Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch‘s finish at Darlington Raceway in 2003?

Also, would removing rear-view cameras in the car solve the aero-blocking debate?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.