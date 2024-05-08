Race Weekend Central
2024mailboxthumbnailkansas

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: The Greatest NASCAR Finish of All Time?

Jared Haas

Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher to the line at Kansas Speedway by 0.001 seconds. Is that finish better than Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, or even Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch‘s finish at Darlington Raceway in 2003?

Also, would removing rear-view cameras in the car solve the aero-blocking debate?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

About the author

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.

