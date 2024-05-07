Dawson Sutton Attempting Truck Debut at North Wilkesboro

Dawson Sutton will attempt his debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Rackley WAR, driving a second entry for the team at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Rackley announced May 7.

Sutton, the team’s development driver, will drive the No. 26, the same number he currently runs for the team in the late model ranks.

Sutton is the son of Curtis Sutton, a co-owner of the team.

“I have been super excited waiting to share this announcement that I’ll be making my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut,” Dawson Sutton said in a team release. “I really want to thank all of my supporters, including Rackley Roofing Company, WAR Shocks and Team Chevrolet. I’m also grateful for my parents. My dad has invested so much into me since I started racing two years ago, and my mom as well as she’s been with me every step of the way at racetracks all over the country.”

“I’m really proud of Dawson on and off the race track,” Curtis Sutton added. “When I became an owner in Rackley WAR, I defaulted to my business partner, Willie Allen, for all the driver advice and coaching for Dawson. He was 16 years old then, and I told him he had two years to show me he could be competitive in a racecar. He took that to heart, and he’s done an incredible job in proving himself.”

Last year was the driver’s first full-time schedule in any series, and Sutton racked up four poles, two victories, five runner-up finishes and was the Pro Late Model Rookie of the Year at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Currently, Sutton is racing in the ASA Stars Super Late Model league.

“This is no doubt a huge step for Dawson in his driving career and speaks volumes of his development,” Allen said. “He’s wrapped his mind around learning and growing his skillset in the racecar, and the entire race team is really pumped to add him to our North Wilkesboro roster with Ty Dillon. We are super excited about the growth of our program. Team Chevrolet has been a huge help in Dawson’s development with us and we are extremely thankful for our relationship with those folks all around.”

This is the first time Rackley will field a second truck in 2024. It runs the No. 25 full time for Ty Dillon, who has a best finish of 11th in 2024 at Circuit of the Americas.

The Wright Brand 250 is set for Saturday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET. It will air on FOX Sports 1 and can be heard on the Motor Racing Network.