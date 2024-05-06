After witnessing the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history — a finish so close that the transponder of the second-place car tripped NASCAR’s timing and scoring first — you’d think this column would be about the closest finishes in the history of Cup, right?

Well, I already covered that after Daniel Suarez beat second-place Ryan Blaney and third-place Kyle Busch to the finish line by 0.003 and 0.007 seconds, respectively, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. I again touched on the closest finishes in NASCAR’s top three divisions after Sam Mayer beat Ryan Sieg to the line by 0.002 seconds in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

What more is there to say, other than to marvel at the privilege of seeing not one, not two, but three of the closest finishes in NASCAR history in just the span of nine weeks?

You do have to feel for Chris Buescher and the RFK Racing No. 17 team. The transponder picked them up as the winner and they began celebrating the win that ultimately wasn’t. Sunday’s (May 5) Advent Health 400 marked yet another agonizing defeat for Ford in a 0-for-30 drought to start the season and the manufacturer has now lost three races this year by a combined 0.006 seconds.

Three races where a Ford led at the white flag, only to lose out 12 turns later by mere inches.

Ford is 0-for-30 in NASCAR’s top 3 series this season, and the manufacturer has lost 3 races this season by a combined SIX one-thousandths of a second.



Cup Atlanta: Blaney loses by .003

Xfinity Texas: Sieg loses by .002

Cup Kansas: Buescher loses by .001



Wow. — Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf) May 6, 2024

But the night belonged to Kyle Larson, who picked up a milestone 25th Cup victory and dethroned Ricky Craven as the winner of the closest finish in Cup history.

And who else would it be but Larson in victory lane? He’s quickly putting together a dominant season, with two wins, five top-three finishes, six stage wins, 143 stage points and 634 laps led in the first 12 races. He currently leads the regular season standings with a 29-point lead over Martin Truex Jr., and at his current rate, Larson would be on pace to lead 1,902 laps this season. It’s a mark that would shatter the 1,127 laps he led last year, which marks the most led by any driver through the first two seasons of the Next Gen car.

Sunday also marks Larson’s second win at Kansas since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. He’s been absolute money every time he hits the track.

He’s the only two-time winner at Kansas since the start of his Hendrick tenure and in his last seven starts in the Heartland, Larson has led the most laps four times, has had the highest average running position (ARP) of all drivers three times and has had the most fastest laps of all drivers twice (races where he led the field in said statistic are bolded and colored red in the chart below).

Kansas Race Finish ARP Fastest Laps Laps Led May 2021 19th 3 67 132 Oct. 2021 1st 2 36 130 May 2022 2nd 6 19 29 Sept. 2022 8th 9 7 0 May 2023 2nd 7 30 85 Sept. 2023 4th 7 50 99 May 2024 1st 3 28 64

Larson’s led 539 laps in his last seven Kansas starts, which amounts to 28.8% of all the total laps he’s run.

When looking at the drivers who have had led the most laps at Kansas since 2021, no one even comes close to total that Larson’s put up.

Driver Kansas Laps Led (Since ’21) Wins Starts Kyle Larson 539 2 7 Denny Hamlin 175 1 7 Kurt Busch 120 1 3 Alex Bowman 107 0 6 Chase Elliott 104 0 7 Martin Truex Jr. 103 0 7 William Byron 101 0 7 Tyler Reddick 100 1 7 Brad Keselowski 98 0 7 But that’s just par for the course when it comes to 1.5-mile tracks for Larson.



Starting with his dominant victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022, Larson has scored four wins, led 1,097 laps and led the most laps seven times in his last 11 starts on 1.5-mile tracks for an average of 99.7 laps led per race.

And in all but one occasion, Larson either won, finished in the top five or crashed out.

Date Track Finish Laps Led Total Laps of Race Oct. 2022 Homestead 1st 199 267 March 2023 Las Vegas 2nd 63 271 May 2023 Kansas 2nd 85 267 May 2023 Charlotte 30th (crash) 1 400 Sept. 2023 Kansas 4th 99 268 Sept. 2023 Texas 31st (crash) 99 267 Oct. 2023 Las Vegas 1st 133 267 Oct. 2023 Homestead 34th (crash) 96 267 March 2024 Las Vegas 1st 181 267 April 2024 Texas 21st 77 276 May 2024 Kansas 1st 64 268

Talk about domination.

And what’s the next 1.5-mile track on the schedule? The Coca-Cola 600, where Larson will be the first NASCAR driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt double duty at the 600 and the Indianapolis 500.