Stat Sheet: How Often Does the Trailing Car Win a Photo Finish?

NASCAR fans were in for a treat in Saturday’s (April 13) Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, as Ryan Sieg and Sam Mayer had a fierce last-lap battle that saw Mayer prevail by no more than a couple of inches.

The final margin of victory? Two one-thousandths of a second: tied for the second-closest finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series history. Given Texas’ unpopularity with both fans and drivers alike, a finish like Saturday’s was just what the doctor ordered.

This is what 0.002 seconds looks like! 😮 pic.twitter.com/0mfCN8YIBE — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 13, 2024

While Mayer scored his fifth career win in Xfinity and turned around what had been a disastrous start to 2024, it was a heartbreaker for Sieg, who was less than a blink of an eye away from his first-ever win in his 342nd Xfinity start. Even more so, considering that he looked to have an insurmountable lead as the laps ticked down … that is, until Mayer made up serious ground in the final sets of circuits, pulled even on the backstretch in the final lap and nipped Sieg at the line.

But Saturday’s finish poses an interesting question: how often does the driver running second at the white flag successfully complete the pass in a photo finish, and how often does the lead car successfully fend off the challenge?

In other words, how many photo finishes also featured a last-lap pass?

To start, I will be looking at all the finishes in NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series history that were decided by an official margin of victory of 0.030 seconds or less. No given interval denotes what is and what isn’t a photo finish, so I had to draw an arbitrary line at 0.030 to not completely drown this article in what is already a huge table of stats and numbers.

For this study, I will be excluding photo finishes that occurred at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the current Atlanta Motor Speedway configuration. Photo finishes on drafting tracks are more frequent and an entirely different animal, so I wanted to keep this confined to unrestricted ovals. The next time we have a photo finish on a drafting track, however, I might do a similar study for said finishes.

Anyway, 29 races have been decided by 0.030 seconds or less on unrestricted ovals in the history of NASCAR’s top three series. One occurred on a road course, four occurred on short tracks and the remaining 24 happened at ovals between one and two miles in length.

Below are said finishes, complete with the margin of victory, the series, the track and the top two finishers. If the winner led the white flag lap, they were the Leading car. If the winner did not lead the white flag lap, they were the Trailing car.

Date Track Series Official MOV Winner Runner-Up July 11, 1995 Colorado Trucks .0001 Butch Miller (Leading) Mike Skinner March 16, 2003 Darlington Cup .002 Ricky Craven (Trailing) Kurt Busch July 7, 1996 Milwaukee Xfinity .002 Buckshot Jones (Leading) Mike McLaughlin April 13, 2024 Texas Xfinity .002 Sam Mayer (Trailing) Ryan Sieg June 14, 2008 Michigan Trucks .005 Erik Darnell (Leading) Johnny Benson Jr. May 15, 2015 Charlotte Trucks .005 Kasey Kahne (Trailing) Erik Jones March 11, 2001 Atlanta Cup .006 Kevin Harvick (Leading) Jeff Gordon September 7, 1995 Richmond Trucks .006 Terry Labonte (Leading) Geoff Bodine March 18, 2005 Atlanta Trucks .008 Ron Hornaday Jr. (Leading) Bobby Labonte February 22, 2004 Rockingham Cup .010 Matt Kenseth (Leading) Kasey Kahne March 13, 2016 Phoenix Cup .010 Kevin Harvick (Leading) Carl Edwards November 15, 1998 Homestead Xfinity .010 Jeff Burton (Trailing) Jimmy Spencer Date Track Series Official MOV Winner Runner-Up August 29, 2010 Montreal Xfinity .012 Boris Said (Leading) Max Papis June 17, 2017 Michigan Xfinity .012 Denny Hamlin (Trailing) William Byron May 16, 1999 Pikes Peak Trucks .013 Mike Wallace (Trailing) Jack Sprague November 16, 2012 Homestead Trucks .014 Cale Gale (Trailing) Kyle Busch May 21, 2016 Charlotte (All-Star Open) Cup .015 Kyle Larson (Leading) Chase Elliott November 20, 2005 Homestead Cup .017 Greg Biffle (Leading) Mark Martin August 26, 2011 Bristol Xfinity .019 Kyle Busch (Leading) Joey Logano September 20, 2008 Las Vegas Trucks .020 Mike Skinner (Leading) Erik Darnell Date Track Series Official MOV Winner Runner-Up March 17, 1996 Homestead Trucks .022 Dave Rezendes (Leading) Jack Sprague November 8, 2002 Phoenix Trucks .022 Kevin Harvick (Leading) Ted Musgrave March 16, 2013 Bristol Xfinity .023 Kyle Busch (Leading) Kyle Larson August 11, 2018 Michigan Trucks .025 Brett Moffitt (Trailing) Johnny Sauter May 29, 2005 Charlotte Cup .027 Jimmie Johnson (Trailing) Bobby Labonte April 4, 2004 Texas Cup .028 Elliott Sadler (Leading) Kasey Kahne March 20, 2005 Atlanta Cup .028 Carl Edwards (Trailing) Jimmie Johnson October 8, 2005 Kansas Xfinity .030 Kasey Kahne (Trailing) Greg Biffle November 6, 2021 Phoenix Xfinity .030 Daniel Hemric (Trailing) Austin Cindric

Here are the official tallies. Of the 29 photo finishes up for review, 17 were won by the leader successfully holding off a challenge from second place. The other 12 were won by the second-place car that successfully completed a pass on the leader at the checkered flag.

Series Races Lead Car Won Trailing Car Won Total 29 17 12 Cup 9 6 3 Xfinity 9 4 5 Trucks 11 7 4

Does that come as a surprise? From my perspective, no. One would expect it to be a 50-50 split right down the middle, but the leader has the advantage of clean air. Even if the second-place car is clearly faster than the leader, they’ll still be running at a deficit as long as the leader has a clear track ahead of them. Thus, the leaders holding off second place in approximately 59% of the photo finishes look right to me on paper.

But of course, all of this is arbitrary due to the sample size and the cutoff point that I chose. What would the results be if I changed the concept of a photo finish to ones decided by 0.100 seconds or less? How would the results change if I included superspeedway races? How many of those photo finishes didn’t even involve the driver leading at the white flag?

Also interesting are the places that had the most photo finishes through the years. From this preliminary study, it appears that 1.5-mile tracks are the most likely places to have a photo finish outside of superspeedways.

Track Total Photo Finishes Cup Xfinity Trucks Homestead 4 1 1 2 Atlanta (Old) 3 2 1 Charlotte 3 2 1 Michigan 3 1 2 Phoenix 3 1 1 1 Bristol 2 2 Texas 2 1 1 Colorado 1 1 Darlington 1 1 Kansas 1 1 Las Vegas 1 1 Milwaukee 1 1 Montreal 1 1 Pikes Peak 1 1 Richmond 1 1 Rockingham 1 1

But of course, how would that rundown change if I included finishes decided by a tenth or less? What would change if I gave a handicap to road courses or short tracks, places that aren’t necessarily known for razor-thin margins?

Perhaps that will all be in a follow-up article down the road.