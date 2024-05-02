Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Signs Multi-Year Extension with JTG

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will remain with JTG Daugherty Racing for the foreseeable future, signing a multi-year extension with the team, it announced May 2.

Stenhouse has raced 14 years in NASCAR’s top series, attaining three victories in his Cup Series career.

The 36-year-old has raced with JTG since 2020. Stenhouse won the 2023 Daytona 500 with the team, qualifying him for the playoffs, where he finished a career-best 16th in points.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in victory lane,” Stenhouse said in a team release. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together.

“We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Happy to announce I’ve signed a multi-year contract extension with @JTGRacing! 🖊️



I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together in the coming years 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tD3e1HLzwf — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 2, 2024

This season, he has a best finish of fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and sits 27th in points.

The exact length of Stenhouse’s extension was not revealed, but it can be confirmed as being at least through 2025.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the No. 47,” JTG co-owner Gordon Smith added. “He has been an asset to our team on and off the racetrack since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to victory lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

Stenhouse and JTG will continue their partnership this weekend at Kansas Speedway at the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.