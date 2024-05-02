Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Mailbox: Taking Stock in the Playoff Market

Jared Haas

With 11 races in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the playoff field is getting more into focus with seven drivers already locked into the playoffs. Which drivers are in the best or the worst positions to make the playoffs?

Also, what are Carson Kvapil‘s plans after two strong NASCAR Xfinity Series races?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.

