Fresh off the news that David Malukas is now without a ride in the NTT IndyCar Series, The Pit Straight squad has set out to uncover the wider implications for the sport following Malukas’ release from Arrow McLaren.

Does McLaren’s decision to release Malukas after he missed the first four races of the season due to injury say more about the team than the driver? Will Malukas be given the opportunity to find his feet in IndyCar moving forward? If so, where? In hope of finding the sense of Malukas’ situation, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn try to pry the answers out from the jaws of conspiracy.

Whatever the answer may be, an examination of McLaren’s methods is warranted.

