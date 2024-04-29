David Malukas Out at Arrow McLaren

David Malukas will no longer drive for Arrow McLaren in the NTT IndyCar Series, the team announced April 29.

According to the release, Malukas’ removal from the team is due to the preseason injury he suffered that has left him unable to race so far this season, with no timetable for his return.

Malukas suffered an injury to his left wrist on Feb. 11 in a mountain biking accident.

“The past three months have been challenging,” Malukas said in a team release. “I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized. I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.

“I’ve done everything possible to speed up the rehab process — treatments, physiotherapy, strength training — but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated. Every injury is different, and every body heals at a different pace. I’ll turn my full attention to getting back to 100% and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win.”

Malukas joined the team after driving for Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD Motorsports in 2022 and 2023. He earned two podium finishes in that span.

Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire have driven the No. 6 so far in 2024. The team has not announced any further replacements for the remainder of the season.