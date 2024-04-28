Race Weekend Central
#11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tire Toyota Camry

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Denny Hamlin Conquers the Concrete of Dover

Adam Cheek

Denny Hamlin held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to take home the win at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 28) and claim his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.

Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down the race at the Monster Mile, Ford’s continued subpar performance and the difference between the Xfinity and Cup Series’ events this weekend.

About the author

adamcheek30
Website

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Deacon Blues

Thanks, Adam and Wyatt for a great recap! Like the Babe, Denny called his shot and succeeded!

