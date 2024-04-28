Denny Hamlin held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to take home the win at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 28) and claim his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.

Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down the race at the Monster Mile, Ford’s continued subpar performance and the difference between the Xfinity and Cup Series’ events this weekend.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.