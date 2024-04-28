Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Denny Hamlin held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to take home the win at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 28) and claim his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.
Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down the race at the Monster Mile, Ford’s continued subpar performance and the difference between the Xfinity and Cup Series’ events this weekend.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
Thanks, Adam and Wyatt for a great recap! Like the Babe, Denny called his shot and succeeded!