Nick Sanchez Snags Texas Truck Pole

Nick Sanchez will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to the green flag tonight at Texas Motor Speedway, winning the pole in the April 12 afternoon session.
Sanchez’s No. 2 won the pole with a speed of 184.811 mph.
It’s his first pole of the season following five in 2023.
Christian Eckes will start on the outside of the front row, while Stewart Friesen, Kyle Busch and Grant Enfinger round out the top five.
The top 10 is completed by Daniel Dye, Layne Riggs, Bayley Currey, Taylor Gray and Rajah Caruth.
With 34 trucks entered, all drivers made the field.
Texas Truck Lineup
The SpeedyCash.com 250 is set for Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET via FOX Sports 1.
Kevin Rutherford is the executive editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2025 after being the managing editor since 2015, and serving on the editing staff since 2013.
At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.