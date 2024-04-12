Nick Sanchez Snags Texas Truck Pole

Nick Sanchez will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to the green flag tonight at Texas Motor Speedway, winning the pole in the April 12 afternoon session.

Sanchez’s No. 2 won the pole with a speed of 184.811 mph.

It’s his first pole of the season following five in 2023.

Christian Eckes will start on the outside of the front row, while Stewart Friesen, Kyle Busch and Grant Enfinger round out the top five.

The top 10 is completed by Daniel Dye, Layne Riggs, Bayley Currey, Taylor Gray and Rajah Caruth.

With 34 trucks entered, all drivers made the field.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 is set for Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET via FOX Sports 1.