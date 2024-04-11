Xfinity Series Moving to The CW for Playoffs

NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon (April 11) that the NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its move to The CW a little earlier than planned. Instead of waiting until the beginning of 2025, this year’s Xfinity Series playoff races will air live on The CW.

“As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,” stated Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports.”

The race broadcasts for this year will continue to be produced by NBC Sports. Rick Allen will be on play-by-play along with Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. The broadcasts will also make use of NBC Sports’ existing pit reporters at the eight venues.

The move is in preparation for the Xfinity Series moving full-time to The CW in 2025 as a part of a deal estimated at $115 million a year. The deal is for seven years.

The official release does not note whether practice and qualifying coverage will be included in the deal for this year. However, all on-track activity for the Xfinity Series in 2025 is included with the new deal on The CW. There will also be additional content available on The CW’s website and their app.

Per Bob Pockrass, the plan is for practice and qualifying to air on USA Network.

The CW is an over-the-air TV network available in a number of different ways. They have 192 affiliates, 36 owned-and-operated stations and 17 cable-only stations. A number of the affiliates are part of The CW 100+, effectively a syndication service for affiliates in small markets. Check for your affiliate here.