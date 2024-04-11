Race Weekend Central
William Byron and Kyle Larson race side by side.

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Who is the Top Dog at Hendrick Motorsports?

Jared Haas

William Byron won his third race of the season as Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2-3 at Martinsville Speedway. With Byron’s win, is he the top dog at Hendrick or is it someone else?

Also, who is the most clutch driver in the NASCAR Cup Series field?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions in NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

About the author

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a NASCAR fan since 2006. Jared has worked with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette since 2023.

