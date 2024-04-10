Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: NASCAR is Killing Short Track Racing

Trey Lyle, Jared Haas, Caleb Barnes and Michael Massie

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Frontstretch Video/YouTube Director & Graphic Designer Jared Haas to talk a miserable NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The quartet give their solutions to NASCAR’s short track package problems and rant about how bad the FOX broadcasts have gotten. They also talk about the recent rumors that Stewart-Haas Racing may sell two charters, what that means for the team and who could potentially buy them.

Then, the guys debate whether Hendrick Motorsports is the greatest team in all of sports.

In the bonus segment, in honor PGA’s The Masters Tournament this coming weekend, each of the guys select what their NASCAR version of Augusta National Golf Club would be.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a NASCAR fan since 2006. Jared has worked with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette since 2023.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

