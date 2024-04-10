On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Frontstretch Video/YouTube Director & Graphic Designer Jared Haas to talk a miserable NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The quartet give their solutions to NASCAR’s short track package problems and rant about how bad the FOX broadcasts have gotten. They also talk about the recent rumors that Stewart-Haas Racing may sell two charters, what that means for the team and who could potentially buy them.

Then, the guys debate whether Hendrick Motorsports is the greatest team in all of sports.

In the bonus segment, in honor PGA’s The Masters Tournament this coming weekend, each of the guys select what their NASCAR version of Augusta National Golf Club would be.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.